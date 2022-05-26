Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 13/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Thursday, we have picked out three selections from the Netherlands and Norway ready for an accumulator. With a combined total odds of roughly 13/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of 13/1. A £10 stake would return around £140 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar – Alkmaar and BTTS @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet

Four our first selections, we are tipping AZ Alkmaar to win the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Vitesse.

The away side finished an incredible 10 points above their opponents on Thursday but are forced to go through the play-off process having missed out on automatic qualification.

The last time these sides faced each other at the beginning of April, it was smooth sailing for Alkmaar who ran out eventual 3-1 victors, and we are predicting a similar result here.

Sarpsborg 08 vs Molde – Molde to Win @ 11/8 on Virgin Bet

Moving over to Norway now, where third-place Molde travel to Viken county to face Sarpsborg.

The home side have had a mixed bag of results after seven games played – they have lost their last two fixtures but had won two in a row prior, and also claimed a huge 7-0 win in the cup last week.

However we are tipping one of Norway’s top clubs to claim a fourth victory in a row after a somewhat slow start to the season. They will be eager to make up the ground in their four point gap with joint leaders Lillestrom and Viking.

Rosenborg vs Haugesund FK – Rosenborg to Win @ 4/9 on Virgin Bet

We round off our Thursday accumulator selections with another Norwegian selection – this time in the bottom half of the table.

Haugesund have endured a torrid start to their season, gathering just six points after 8 games. Just when it seemed their fortunes may have changed after two consecutive victories over Odd and last-placed Kristiansund, they were subjected to another defeat, their six of the campaign, against Bodo Glimt last time out.

We are expecting Rosenborg to inflict further damage to their season with a win here.

Combined odds for Thursday Accumulator – 13/1 on Virgin Bet