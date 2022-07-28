Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 28th July: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Friday is just around the corner, so read on below to find our predictions for this evening in the hope of loading some cash up for the weekend.
At roughly 6/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome offer would return around £370!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Slavia Prague vs St Joseph’s: Over 2.5 and BTTS – NO @ 1/2 on bet365
- Crusaders vs Basel: Basel Half Time/Full Time @ 1/11 on bet365
- Elfsborg vs Molde: Molde to Win @ 29/20 on bet365
- Combined Odds for Thursday Accumulator – 6.35/1 on bet365
Thursday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Slavia Prague vs St Joseph’s: Over 2.5 and BTTS – NO @ 1/2 on bet365
We kick things off this evening with a trip to the Czech Republic as Slavia Prague aim to see out the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against St Joseph’s.
The side from Gibraltar had a tough time of it at home in the first leg as Slavia raced to a commanding four goal lead before the hour mark.
We are predicting a similar scoreline here, particularly given Prague is a notoriously toxic place to come as an away side, especially chasing a four goal deficit.
Crusaders vs Basel: Basel Half Time/Full Time @ 1/1 on bet365
Next we have Crusaders against Basel in their European qualifier, and the latter take a two goal lead to Northern Ireland.
The Swiss Super League runners-up should have too much quality for Crusaders, and this was evident in the first leg as they saw out a comfortable victory.
They won both halves back at home, and we are predicting a similar result here.
Elfsborg vs Molde: Molde to Win @ 29/20 on bet365
We round off our Thursday accumulator with a third and final qualifier for the Europa Conference.
An all Scandinavian affair as Swedish side Elfsborg aim to find a way back into the tie after Norwegian runners-up Molde swept them aside by four goals to one last week.
After Elfsborg took the lead early on, Molde woke up and arrived in some style, smashing four second-half goals past them – we can’t see a way back in the tie for the home side.
Combined Odds for Thursday Accumulator – 6.35/1 on bet365
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus