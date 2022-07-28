Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 28th July: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Slavia Prague vs St Joseph’s: Over 2.5 and BTTS – NO @ 1/2 on bet365

We kick things off this evening with a trip to the Czech Republic as Slavia Prague aim to see out the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against St Joseph’s.

The side from Gibraltar had a tough time of it at home in the first leg as Slavia raced to a commanding four goal lead before the hour mark.

We are predicting a similar scoreline here, particularly given Prague is a notoriously toxic place to come as an away side, especially chasing a four goal deficit.

Crusaders vs Basel: Basel Half Time/Full Time @ 1/1 on bet365

Next we have Crusaders against Basel in their European qualifier, and the latter take a two goal lead to Northern Ireland.

The Swiss Super League runners-up should have too much quality for Crusaders, and this was evident in the first leg as they saw out a comfortable victory.

They won both halves back at home, and we are predicting a similar result here.

Elfsborg vs Molde: Molde to Win @ 29/20 on bet365

We round off our Thursday accumulator with a third and final qualifier for the Europa Conference.

An all Scandinavian affair as Swedish side Elfsborg aim to find a way back into the tie after Norwegian runners-up Molde swept them aside by four goals to one last week.

After Elfsborg took the lead early on, Molde woke up and arrived in some style, smashing four second-half goals past them – we can’t see a way back in the tie for the home side.

