Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 25th August: Back Our 12/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

The Sportslens accumulator for this evening sees three picks all from the Europa Conference League, and it clocks in at just over 12/1.

Priced at roughly 12/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s new customer bonus would return around £675!

Football Accumulator Tips

Thursday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Hadjuk Split vs Villarreal: Villarreal and BTTS @ 12/5 on bet365

First on our bet slip we are taking a trip to Croatia, where Hadjuk Split will be attempting to overturn a two goal deficit from the first leg of their tie with Villarreal.

Split gave a fantastic account of themselves despite the eventual scoreline ending 4-2 to the Spaniards, but it is easy to forget they were Champions League semi-finalists last season.

We do expect them to see out the victory here given they have won their last four consecutive matches, but with Split back in front of their home supporters, they should get on the scoresheet again.

Sivasspor vs Malmo: Both to Score @ 8/11 on bet365

Next, we are expecting Swedish champions Malmo to see out the second leg against Turkish side Sivasspor, but we are tipping both teams to get on the scoresheet.

They ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at home in southern Sweden, and the gulf in class was clear to see – for context, Sivasspor finished 10th in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Our selection for this fixture has landed in four of the last five for Sivasspor and the last five fixtures for Malmo.

Gil Vicente vs AZ Alkmaar: AZ to Win @ 13/10 on bet365

Last on our accumulator we have AZ Alkmaar to win.

The Dutch side controlled the first leg having ran out comfortable 4-0 victors, with three goals coming in the last 12 minutes.

We really can’t see any way back into the tie for Gil Vicente who have scored just once in three Primera League fixtures so far this season, while AZ have won all of their last four matches.

Combined Odds for Thursday Accumulator – 12.5/1 on bet365