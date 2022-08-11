Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 11th August 2022: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Thursday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 5/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Thursday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 5/1. A £10 stake would return around £60 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

West Brom vs Sheffield United – West Brom to win @ 5/4 on Virgin Bet

West Brom opened their Championship account with consecutive draws against Middlesbrough and Watford, two respectable results against opposition that are both expected to compete for a play-off or promotion spot this season.

Karlan Grant looks sharp and bagged an important goal against Watford earlier this week, whilst Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace have also impressed.

Sheffield United followed up a 1-0 opening day loss to Watford with a 2-0 win at home to Millwall last weekend, thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

The hosts are the favourites for this encounter and the Baggies are our tip to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup where they travel across the midlands to face Derby County.

FC Zurich vs Linfield – FC Zurich to win @ 2/9 on Virgin Bet

Irish league side Linfield looked plainly out of their depth in the recent Europa League qualification round first leg against FC Zurich, as Tosin Aiyegun and Wilfried Gnonto fired home in Belfast to give the Swiss a 2-0 advantage.

Zurich dropped into the Europa League qualification stage after a loss in the early stages of the Champions League qualifying rounds against Qarabag, whilst Linfield dropped in after an 8-1 loss on aggregate to Bodo/Glimt.

Our tip to make it through to the final play-off round and guarantee European football in either the Europa League or Conference League is FC Zurich at 2/9.

Slovacko vs Fenerbahce – Fenerbahce to win @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet

Fenerbahce head into a Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Czech side Slovacko with a 3-0 lead from the win in Istanbul last week thanks to goalscorers Emre Mor and Lincoln.

Enner Valencia completes a dangerous front three alongside last week’s goalscoring pair and doesn’t offer defences any room to breathe, as Slovacko centre-back Stanislav Hofmann learned after being sent off before the hour mark.

Our tip which rounds off Thursday’s accumulator is Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Combined odds for Thursday accumulator – 5/1 on Virgin Bet