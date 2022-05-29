Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday: Back Our 51/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we have picked out three selections from the Netherlands, England and the international stage ready for an accumulator. With a combined total odds of roughly 51/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of 51/1. A £10 stake would return around £520 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

AZ Alkmaar vs Vitesse – Alkmaar to Win @ 3/5 on Virgin Bet

We begin our Sunday selections with an important fixture in the Netherlands, where AZ Alkmaar will be looking to overturn a one goal deficit from the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Vitesse.

The home side were strong favourites to win the first tie having finished an incredible 10 points above their opponents. Despite having the lion’s share of chances and possession, Vitesse snatched the win right at the last with a late winner.

We are expecting Alkmaar to come out in full force this Sunday – they possess more quality and will be intent on overturning the defeat when they return home for the second leg. This exact fixture finished 3-1 at the beginning of April, and we’re predicting a similar outcome here.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – Forest to Win on Penalties @ 19/2 on Virgin Bet

Over to England now, where Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield go head-to-head at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

For our selection, we are expecting an incredibly cagey fixture – the two league meetings this season saw both sides claim a win each in tight, narrow victories.

While there hasn’t been a draw between these two since 2015, the implications of Premier League promotion will bleed itself into the occasion.

We think it will go the distance, and Nottingham Forest will claim a monumental victory on penalties. They endured a spectacular shootout against Sheffield United in the semi-finals, with their goalkeeper Brice Samba thwarting three penalties to send his side through to the final.

Mexico vs Nigeria – Under 1.5 Goals @ 21/10 Virgin Bet

We conclude our Sunday accumulator with an international friendly, as an in-form Mexico side face Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will want to restore some balance to their International set-up after missing out on World Cup qualification in a disappointing defeat to Ghana, before being dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 by Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Mexico are picking up some fine form just in time for the World Cup – they finished second in the CONCACAF qualifying, picking up eight wins, four draws and losing just two of their 14 games to collect 28 points.

They are also unbeaten in eight straight games, and we are expecting them to win this game but with a low scoreline. There have been three draws in five meetings between these two, and given the low stakes of this friendly, we aren’t expecting a free-scoring fixture.

Combined odds for Sunday Accumulator – 51/1 on Virgin Bet