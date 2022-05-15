Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday: Back Our 14/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We have picked out three selections, two from England and one from Spain, ready for Sunday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of 14/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 14/1. A £10 stake would return around £150 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday

Leeds vs Brighton – Leeds to Win @17/10 on Virgin Bet

Leeds welcome Brighton for a crucial fixture in their bid for survival.

Three crushing defeats to City, Arsenal and Chelsea have left Jesse Marsch and his side just about keeping their head above water without a life jacket.

They are in the relegation zone, two points off a resurgent Everton side and level on points with Burnley, but both sides have a game in hand over the Whites.

Brighton meanwhile have looked breathtaking in recent weeks, and seemed to have found their groove at the end of the season which will likely seem them secure a top half finish.

A 3-0 win over Wolves before going one better by putting four past United has left teams fearing them, and the Seagulls are hot favourites for this one which is why we’re tipping them to win.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace – Draw @ 13/5 on Virgin Bet

Another Premier League fixture for our accumulator sees Aston Villa pitted against Crystal Palace.

They sit side-by-side in the table, with Palace just a point above Villa in 11th. While it is a tall order for both, they will be aiming to break into the top half before the end of the season.

The reverse of the fixture was a memorable one, with Steven Gerrard’s men surviving a late scare to secure all three points at Selhurst Park despite Palace controlling most of the game.

There really isn’t much separating these two as the table suggests, and if the reverse of this fixture is anything to go by, this will be a close game with very fine margins. For that reason, we are predicting a draw here.

Atletico vs Sevilla – Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 on Virgin Bet

For our final selection, we are taking a trip to Spain where Atletico Madrid welcome Sevilla in the penultimate round of the La Liga season.

Both of these sides have secured Champions League football for next season, and while there is nothing left to play for, we are expecting a tight, tense affair.

The reverse of this fixture back in December saw Sevilla snatch a crucial three points right at the last courtesy of Lucas Ocampos to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Diego Simeone’s side.

The away side have drawn their last three consecutive league fixtures while conceding twice and scoring as many, while Atletico have only scored three goals in their last four matches, which is why we’re predicting this to be a low-scoring, cagey affair between two quality sides.

Combined Odds for Sunday accumulator – 14/1 on Virgin Bet