Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday: Back Our 14/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have picked out three selections from England and Italy ready for Sunday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of roughly 14/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of 14/1. A £10 stake would return around £150 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are giving new customers £20 worth of free bets upon joining their platform.

By staking a £10 qualifying bet you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday

Brighton vs West Ham – Draw @ 12/5 on Virgin Bet

We begin our Sunday selections with the final round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Brighton host West Ham at the Amex stadium, and the Seagulls will be hopeful of a top half finish after an impressive season. They are unbeaten in four, winning two of those against Wolves and Manchester United while scoring seven in the process.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be hopeful of snatching a Europa League spot having enjoyed an impressive season in the competition this campaign. The Hammers sit just two points off United who occupy the last spot, and three points could go a long way to creeping in the two European spots.

However, these two sides are pretty evenly matched and we are predicting what should be an entertaining share of the spoils on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Wolves – Liverpool Win to Nil @ 8/13 on Virgin Bet

Liverpool’s season concludes as they welcome a struggling Wolves side to Anfield on Sunday.

The title race will go down the final day, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will know that, although slim, there is always a chance of snatching it away from Manchester City. With just a point separating the two, it could be a tense afternoon at the top of the table.

Wolves on the other hand will miss out on European football of any kind after a string of poor results – they are without a win in six games, conceding thirteen in the process and failing to score in half of them, which is what we’re predicting for this selection.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan – Under 2.5 Goals @ 17/10 on Virgin Bet

Sunday’s selections conclude with a trip to Italy, where AC Milan can secure a first Scudetto since the 2010-11 season.

They will be wary of rivals Inter, who are just two points behind and could snatch it away from them in the final game. Despite this, we do think they will secure a win, albeit in a rather low scoring game.

Their opponents Sassuolo, who have endured a mediocre season this year, secured their first win in four last time out, but prior to that they had score just three times in that period of time.

Milan, although in fantastic form, have scored two goals or less in their last sixteen games, and we think they’ll secure the title but with a relatively low scoreline.

Combined odds for Sunday accumulator – 14/1 on Virgin Bet