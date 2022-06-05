Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday 5th May 2022: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League action, we have picked out three fixtures for a 5/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 5/1. A £10 stake would return around £60 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday

Czech Republic vs Spain – Spain to win @ 3/4 on Virgin Bet

Our first selection for Sunday’s accumulator is Spain to beat the Czech Republic at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

The pair last met at Euro 2016 in Group D, and Spain ran away 1-0 winners thanks to Gerard Pique’s 87th minute winner to seal the points.

Expect some squad rotations following Spain’s encounter against Portugal on Thursday, but even with a slightly weaker lineup Spain will be overwhelming favourites.

Portugal vs Switzerland – Portugal to win @ 7/10 on Virgin Bet

Another popular selection for our accumulator comes in the form of Portugal to beat Switzerland in their second game of the new 2022/23 Nations League campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the squad, but his availability for Sunday is still to be determined after a hip injury kept him out of Manchester United’s last few fixtures to close the Premier League season.

The pair met in the Nations League semi-final back in 2019, when Ronaldo’s hat-trick sealed a 3-1 win for Portugal and they went on to eventually beat Netherlands in the final following Goncalo Guedes’ second-half winner.

We’re tipping Portugal at 7/10 to get the job done in Lisbon.

Cyprus vs Northern Ireland – Northern Ireland to win @ 1/1 on Virgin Bet

Northern Ireland will make the trip to Cyprus for their second game of the Nations League campaign also, following Thursday’s encounter against Greece at Windsor Park.

Ian Baraclough’s side are priced at evens for the match in Lancarna, Cyprus at the AEK Arena. This is the first meeting between Cyprus and Northern Ireland since an international friendly in 2014, which played out as a 0-0 draw.

Northern Ireland have regressed since their impressive run at Euro 2016, and after losing Michael O’Neill to Stoke City they haven’t been able to recapture that same energy.

However, in a Nations League group with lesser sides such as Greece, Cyprus, and Kosovo – there is no better time for the green and white army to build some momentum and get themselves back on track.

Combined odds for Sunday accumulator – 5/1 on Virgin Bet