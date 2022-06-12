Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday 12th June 2022: Back Our 7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League action, we have picked out three fixtures for a 7/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 7/1. A £10 stake would return around £80 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday

Switzerland vs Portugal – Portugal to win @ 1/1 on Virgin Bet

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but Portugal are heavy favourites to do the double over Switzerland and extend their unbeaten Nations League run on Sunday.

After a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture against Spain, Fernando Santos’ side have cruised to victories against Sunday’s opponents 4-0 and 2-0 against the Czech Republic.

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo already has two goals to his name in the campaign, alongside Manchester rival Joao Cancelo who also has a pair. Cancelo’s teammate Bernardo Silva has been racking up the assists, with three in just two starts.

We’re backing Portugal at evens on Virgin Bet to get the job done in Geneva.

Norway vs Sweden – Norway to win @ 21/20 on Virgin Bet

Norway have enjoyed a positive start to life in League B, Group 4 and Stale Solbakken’s side are unbeaten in the campaign so far. Narrow victories against Serbia and Sweden were followed by a stalemate against Slovenia, who had ten men for the final half an hour.

The Norwegians are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, and new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has six goals to his name in this period.

Sweden opened their account with a 2-0 win against Slovenia, but fell to consecutive defeats against Norway and Serbia which leaves Jan Andersson’s men third in the group, just two points adrift a relegation spot.

At just slightly shorter than evens, Norway are the favourites to come away with three points in Oslo and extend their lead at the top of the group.

Slovenia vs Serbia – Serbia to win @ 10/11 on Virgin Bet

Slovenia are still yet to record a win in the new Nations League campaign, after starting off with two consecutive losses to Sweden and Serbia followed by a 0-0 draw in Norway.

Slovenia have scored just one goal and conceded six, leaving them bottom of the group and threatened with relegation to League C.

Meanwhile, Serbia bounced back in style from their opening fixture defeat against Norway to overcome Slovenia and Sweden in their next two games – including a 4-1 win against Sunday’s opponents.

This is a clear mismatch, and we’re going with Serbia to take home the three points at a price slightly longer than evens.

Combined odds for Sunday accumulator – 7/1 on Virgin Bet