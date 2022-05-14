Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 70/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Saturday sees fixtures happening across Europe, and we have identified three selections from England, France and Germany with a combined odds of 70/1 on Virgin Bet! Better yet, new customers can get a £20 free bet ready for this weekend.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 70/1. A £10 stake would return around £715 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Montpellier vs PSG – PSG to Win to Nil @7/4 on Virgin Bet

Kicking off our Saturday selections, we are tipping PSG to cruise to victory against Montpellier.

The penultimate game of the Ligue 1 season for both of these sides, and neither of them have anything to play for with PSG already having secured the title.

Montpellier have struggled this season, their run of form has been particularly poor of late – they are winless in seven games, a run that stretches almost two months which has seen them drop further and further down the table to 13th.

Meanwhile, PSG have slightly taken their foot off the pedal, drawing their last three games in spectacular fashion but we’re backing them to get a comfortable win here against a lacklustre Montpellier side.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Liverpool to Win in Extra Time @ 11/2 on Virgin Bet

For our second pick, we have got a huge odds booster with Liverpool to win extra time in the FA Cup final.

These two sides have played out three narrow draws this season already, including the memorable Carabao Cup final in February where Liverpool prevailed on penalties.

We are predicting a similarly cagey, tense 90 minutes which will force the game to extra time, where we are tipping Liverpool to get their hands on a second piece of silverware and beat Chelsea for the second time in a cup final this season.

Leverkusen vs Freiburg – Draw @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet

We conclude our Saturday selections with a trip to Germany.

The final day of the season sees Freiburg travelling to Leverkusen in the hope that Leipzig slip up and allow them to leapfrog into a Champions League spot.

They face a tough opponent in Leverkusen however, who have won five of their last seven games and sit comfortably in third place ready for the Champions League next season.

Despite this, we think this will be an incredibly close game given the implications of the game for Freiburg, much like the reverse fixture where they clinched victory at home courtesy of a late Kevin Schade goal.

However, we are predicting a draw for this one which may see Freiburg agonisingly miss out on Europe’s elite competition.

Combined Odds for Saturday accumulator – 70/1 on Virgin Bet