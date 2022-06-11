Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nations League action continues on Saturday evening, and we have selected three intriguing fixtures to make up what we think looks like a winning accumulator east slightly shorter odds of 5/1 on bet365.

Football Accumulator Tips

Wales vs Belgium: Both to Score @ 4/5 on bet365

Wales will have to push for the win if they are to salvage their Nations League campaign, or they will face relegation to League B.

Belgium looked imperious last time out, smashing six goals past Poland in a rampant display.

This was in stark contrast to their opener against the Dutch in which they fell to an embarrassing 4-1 humbling – issues around their ageing defence were alarming and Wales can exploit this in front of an enthusiastic Cardiff City Stadium crowd.

Four of Wales’ last five, and four of Belgium’s last five have seen both sides get on the scoresheet and we are predicting a similar feat here.

Luxembourg vs Turkey: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/5 on bet365

Over to League C where Group 1’s joint leaders meet in Luxembourg.

Turkey come into this game having had an incredibly fruitful start to the campaign, first sweeping aside the Faroe Islands by four goals to nil before thrashing Lithuania 6-0.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg scraped through their tie with the Faroe Islands last time out but comfortably dispatched of Lithuania by two goals to nothing.

While we expect Turkey to win this comfortably, there have been over 2.5 goals in two of Luxembourg’s last five and Turkey’s last five.

We round off our Saturday accumulator with Netherland’s clash with Poland in Amsterdam.

The Pols began their campaign in good form, narrowly finding a way past Wales. However, they were torn apart by a relentless Belgium side last time out and looked a team lacking in ideas and energy.

We are expecting much of the same here – the Dutch are unbeaten in 11 game since their Euro exit last summer, and should have too much quality for a deflated Poland side to deal with, particularly in front of a typically raucous Oranje crowd.

Combined Odds for Saturday accumulator – 5.48/1 on bet365