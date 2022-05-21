Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 39/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have picked out three selections from England, Spain and Italy ready for Saturday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of 39/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of 39/1. A £10 stake would return £400 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Sunderland vs Wycombe – Draw and BTTS @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet

We kick off our selections with a trip to Wembley, where Sunderland and Wycombe will battle it out for the final promotion place to the Championship.

This year’s League One play-offs have been particularly strong, and has culminated in two of the best performing teams this season battling it out for a place in England’s second division.

Sunderland will be bidding for a return to the Championship having been relegated in 2018, and a club of their stature will see this a must-win fixture. Meanwhile, Wycombe are more familiar with promotion as of late – they were promoted from League One in 2020, only to return the very next year having been relegated last season.

This is a seemingly tough one to call, and the last time these sides met it resulted in one of the games of the season – a 3-3 draw with two injury time goals and drama in abundance. We are predicting an entertaining yet slightly more reserved version in the final on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Empoli – Atalanta and BTTS @ 19/20 on Virgin Bet

Our second selection sees Atalanta welcome Empoli in their final fixture of the Serie A season.

While they haven’t quite reached the heights of recent years, Atalanta still have everything to play for and can sneak into a Europa League spot if results go their way.

They will need to find a way past Empoli, who despite being near the foot of the table, have claimed some important victories in recent weeks against Napoli and Udinese, while they have scored in their last five matches.

However, they have conceded the second-most goals in Serie A despite being in 14th place, and we’re tipping a typically attractive attacking Atalanta side to get the win here and both to score.

Marseille vs Strasbourg – 1-1 @ 4/1 on Virgin Bet

We finish our accumulator with the final day of Ligue 1, where Marseille and Strasbourg play out a crucial fixture in the race for European football.

Strasbourg have been the surprise package this season in France – they currently occupy the Europa Conference League spot and sit two points behind Rennes. Marseille meanwhile can not afford to slip up on the final day – Rennes are breathing down their necks just three points behind, and can snatch Champions League football away from them should they make up the ground.

We are predicting a tight, cagey fixture with so much to play for for both sides, and have called a correct score of one goal a piece.

Combined odds for Saturday’s accumulator – 39/1 on Virgin Bet