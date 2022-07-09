Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 25/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fixtures, we have scoured the continents to find out three games ready for an accumulator with a combined odds of 25/1.

At 25/1 in total, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome offer would return £1,300!

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers: Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS @ 1/1 on bet365

We kick off our Saturday selections with a trip across the pond as Seattle Sounders welcome Portland Timbers in the Pacific Northwest derby.

While Seattle could move nine points ahead of their neighbours in the Western Conference standings, we are expecting a no-holds barred match in the only true rivalry established in the MLS.

Portland have been notoriously entertaining this campaign, and have the third best goalscoring record in the league despite sitting in 10th place. They have however conceded as many as they have scored and also hold the third worst defensive record after the bottom two.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors: Boca to Win to Nil @ 9/4 on bet365

Next we move down south to Argentina where Boca Juniors travel across town to face San Lorenzo.

While both of these sides have struggled for any real consistency during the second phase of the Primera Division, we are going out on a limb and prediction a narrow Boca win.

The last time these sides met back in January in the Torneos de Verano final, a single Luis Vazquez goal was enough to clinch the win for Juniors.

San Lorenzo have just one win in their previous six and slumped to a disappointing defeat to Barracas Central last time out who sit in 21st.

New York vs New England Revolution: Draw @ 3/1 on bet365

We round off our picks with another MLS fixture, this time in the Eastern Conference as New York welcome New England.

We are predicting a tight game here despite New York enjoying a fruitful campaign thus far. They can move up level with league leaders and close neighbours New York Red Bulls with a win here.

However, we are predicting a draw given New England’s recent form; Revolution are unbeaten in six since narrowly losing out 1-0 to Saturday’s opponents at the end of May in the MLS Cup. Of those six they have drawn four including holding Cincinnati and Orlando who both sit above them in the standings.

