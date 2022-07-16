Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kicking off the weekend the right way, we have picked out three fixtures in preparation for an accumulator with a combined odds of 10/1.

At roughly 10/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome bonus would return around £530!

Football Accumulator Tips

Saturday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Germany Women vs Finland Women: Over 3.5 Goals and Germany to Win @ 5/6 on bet365

Getting our accumulator underway we have Germany and Finland’s third and final group stage match at the Women’s Euro.

The Germans have so far shown why they are among the favourites to win the tournament – an opening day 4-0 thrashing of Denmark preceded another fantastic result against fellow frontrunners Spain, who they comfortably dispatched of by two goals to nothing.

This should be straightforward win for the group leaders, and we are predicting just that in a high-scoring victory.

Spain Women vs Denmark Women: Spain to Win and BTTS @ 12/5 on bet365

Next we have the other game from Group B as Spain go head-to-head with Denmark to decide who makes it through to the quarter-finals.

The Spaniards are certainly favoured in the markets and possess a team capable of going all the way in this tournament, and we expect them to make it out the group by getting the win here.

Before their defeat to Germany, Spain had scored in 20 consecutive fixtures winning 18 of those along the way, while have scored in five of their last six.

PSV vs Villarreal: Over 2.5 Goals @ 7/10 on bet365

We round off our accumulator selections with a friendly between PSV and Villarreal.

Only Ajax scored more goals than PSV last season in the Netherlands, while Villarreal were only bettered by the top three in terms of goals scored.

Pre-season usually translates to goals, and we are expecting a match where players take their foot off the pedal slightly.

Combined Odds for Saturday Accumulator – 9.59/1 on bet365