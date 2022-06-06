Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 8/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Austria vs Denmark: Both to Score @ 8/11 on bet365

Both of these sides enjoyed spectacular start to their respective Nations League campaigns.

Austria, now managed by former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia with ease after an impressive 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Denmark claimed a memorable win over world champions France after Andreas Cornelius scored his second of the game with two minutes to go, cancelling out Karim Benzema’s opening goal and handing the Danes the three points.

Austria and Denmark have both seemingly found the goal scoring touch of late, registering a goal in four of their last five matches. With that in mind, both teams to score is our pick for this one.

Croatia vs France: France to Win @ 19/20 on bet365

Our next pick sees a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, with Croatia and France battling it out on match day two of the Nations League.

As mentioned, these sides both suffered shock defeats in their opening matches and will be eager to bounce back here.

However, we do expect France to prevail with three points here – they have won six of the last meetings between these two sides and should have too much quality providing they keep their concentration, something they failed to do in their opener.

Japan vs Brazil: Brazil to Win to Nil @ 7/4 on bet365

Our final selection sees the world number one ranked side Brazil head to Japan for the second of their matches on their Asia tour.

Tite’s side are unbeaten in 13 matches since losing the Copa America final just under a year ago, and their spectacular form has warranted them with heavy backing in the latest World Cup odds.

They have scored an incredible 17 goals in their last four matches, conceding just once and registering three clean sheets along the way, and we’re predicting a similar feat here with Brazil to win to nil.

Combined Odds for Monday Accumulator – 8/1 on bet365