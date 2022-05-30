Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 32/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Monday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With a combined total odds of roughly 32/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 32/1. A £10 stake would return around £340 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

SK Brann vs Mjondalen: Draw @ 9/2 on bet365

We begin our Monday accumulator with a trip to Norway, where Division 1’s top two sides go head to head in an intriguing fixture.

The home side remain the only team in the league without a defeat after nine games, but are two points off Monday evening’s opponents Mjondalen who’s six game winning streak was cut short last time out against fourth-placed Ranheim.

We are expecting a very tight game between two in-form teams at the top of the league, which is why we’re predicting a share of the spoils.

National Bank of Egypt vs Ceramic Cleopatra: Draw @ 8/6 on bet365

Our second selection sees another draw prediction, this time in the Egyptian top flight.

The home side, despite sitting in seventh, have claimed some important results in recent weeks against the likes of Al Ahly and El Gaish who sit above them in the table. However, they have managed to draw six of their last eight league matches, and just can’t quite seem to find the winning touch.

They welcome Ceramic Cleopatra who have had a mixed bag of results of late, but we are predicting another frustrating draw for National Bank.

Al Ahly vs WAC Casablanca – Casablanca to Win @ 11/8 on bet365

Our final selection goes to another Egyptian side Al Ahly as they take on WAC Casablanca in the CAF Champions League final.

Al Ahly are the reigning champions in this competition, and will be aiming to become the first team in history to win it three years in a row.

However, they face a Casablanca side who have enjoyed a fantastic season in the Moroccan Botola Pro 1, and currently sit four points clear having lost just three games all season.

Al Ahly will be up against it given the match it being held at the Stade Mohammed V, which also happens to be Casablanca’s stadium. We are predicting them to end Al Ahly’s dominance in front of their own fans on Monday.

Combined odds for Monday Accumulator – 32/1 on bet365