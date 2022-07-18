Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 18/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Quell those Monday blues by making a profit with us this evening – we have picked out three fixtures in preparation for an accumulator with a combined odds of around 18/1.

Clocking in at a total combined odds of 18/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome bonus would return around £960!

Iceland Women vs France Women: Both to Score and France to Win @ 11/5 on bet365

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia: Dortmund to Win and BTTS @ 9/4 on bet365

Varbergs BoIS FC vs Helsingborg: Under 2.5 Goals @ 17/20 on bet365

Iceland Women vs France Women: Both to Score and France to Win @ 11/5 on bet365

Getting things underway on Monday we have the third and final match in Group D at the Women’s Euros as Iceland look to secure second place.

They will face a tough opponent in their bid however, with tournament favourites France so far showing their undoubted quality with two wins from two, scoring seven along the way.

They are however susceptible to conceding and are yet to keep a clean sheet so far – Iceland have also scored in both of their games and in nine of their last ten in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia: Dortmund to Win and BTTS @ 9/4 on bet365

Next we have a pre-season friendly selection as Borussia Dortmund take on Valencia in Austria.

The German’s off-season preparations have so far been emphatic, winning three of their four games and scoring 12 goals in total.

Valencia pose their toughest task yet but they should have too much quality for a side who finished 9th in La Liga last season. Dortmund are however very prone to conceding and despite finishing just behind champions Bayern Munich last season, they conceded more goals than anyone in the top eight.

Varbergs BoIS FC vs Helsingborg: Under 2.5 Goals @ 17/20 on bet365

Lastly, we’re taking a trip to Sweden as bottom of the league Helsingborg will be looking for only their second win so far this season.

We are not expecting tonight’s fixture to be high-scoring affair – both of these sides have scored just 11 goals thus far after 14 games, making them the joint-lowest scorers in the league.

For that reason, we are predicting there to be under 2.5 total goals in the match.

