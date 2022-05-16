Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 11/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have picked out three selections, two from England and one from Italy, ready for Monday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of 11/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 11/1. A £10 stake would return around £120 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Huddersfield vs Luton – Huddersfield to Win @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet

We begin our accumulator selections in the Championship, where Huddersfield play host to Luton in the second leg of their play-off tie.

After last week’s first leg finished in a narrow 1-1 draw, there is still everything to play for. The home side have been impeccable at the John Smiths Stadium this season, losing just one of their last 13 games in home soil.

While Luton present a dangerous opponent as was evident in the first leg, we expect Huddersfield to prevail in a narrow victory and set up a play-off final at Wembley with either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest.

Juventus vs Lazio – Draw @ 12/5 on Virgin Bet

Off to Italy now, where Juventus host Lazio in the penultimate round of the Serie A season.

The Old Lady have had a season to forget and will finish the year without a trophy once again. While their fate as non-challengers for the title has been known for a while, they also lost out on the Coppa Italia last week after Inter Milan prevailed 4-2 winners, piling yet more misery on Juventus.

While their place as a Champions League side is secured, they host a Lazio side who sit one place below them in fifth who will looking to distance themselves from challengers Roma and Fiorentina.

Neither team has been consistent as of late, and while Juventus were winners in the reverse of this fixture, it was courtesy of two penalties from Leonardo Bonucci in what was an incredibly tight game.

Newcastle vs Arsenal – Both to Score @ 4/6 on Virgin Bet

We round off our accumulator with a crucial Premier League tie between Newcastle and Arsenal.

The Gunners simply have to win their remaining two games and they will qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years. Their crushing defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby last time means the race for top four will go down to the final day, and it will have surely had an effect on the mindset of the players.

Newcastle present a tough task for Arsenal, but after a run of four wins in a row, the Magpies have lost their previous two fixtures, albeit against title challengers Liverpool and City.

While Arsenal have won their last seven games against Newcastle without conceding a goal, we are going challenging that record and predicting a nervous game from Mikel Arteta’s side, which could see them slip out of the race for top four.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 11/1 on Virgin Bet