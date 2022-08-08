Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 8th August: Back Our 16/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Start your week off right this evening by joining us in making a profit – our accumulator for Monday comes in at just over 16/1.

Football Accumulator Tips

West Brom vs Watford: Watford Over 2.5 Cards @ 8/13 on bet365

Getting things underway this week we take a trip to the West Midlands as West From welcome Watford.

John Swift’s second half equaliser was enough to earn new manger Steve Bruce his first point as Baggies boss, while Watford have a new manager of their own in Rob Edwards who got off to a dream start with a hard-fought win against Sheffield United.

The Hornets accumulated four yellow cards in that fixture, and given the aggressive nature of some of their starting XI, we are tipping them to get over two in this one.

Fenerbahce vs Umraniyespor @ Fenerbahce to Win to Nil 11/10 on bet365

Next sees us trying to predict Fenerbahce’s league opener against newly-promoted Umraniyespor.

Last year’s runners-up has the second best defensive record in the Turkish Super League, and although they missed out on the title by eight points, they remain a force to be reckoned with.

This is an incredibly tough start to life in the top-flight for the away side, and we are expecting a clean sheet for Fenerbahce.

Bologna vs Cosenza: Bologna Both Halves @ 11/4 with bet365

Lastly, the first round of the Coppa Italia is our final pick and we have selected Bologna to breeze into the next round.

They are up against Cosenza, who finished just a point above safety in Serie B last season having won just eight of their 38 fixtures.

While cup competitions can often throw up surprises, we are expecting the Serie A side to win both halves to secure safe passage to the second round.

