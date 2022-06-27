Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 27th June 2022: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Monday’s domestic action across Ireland, we have picked out three fixtures for a 4/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

St Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers – Shamrock Rovers to win @ 10/11 on Virgin Bet

We begin Monday’s selections in Ireland’s Premier Division, as league leaders Shamrock Rovers make the short trip across Dublin to Richmond Park to face St Patrick’s on Monday evening.

Rovers are currently seven points clear at the top of the standings, and have conceded just 13 goals across 21 league games so far this campaign. Dundalk and Derry City are the only two sides within distance of Stephen Bradley’s men at the top, with St Patrick’s 13 points behind in fourth.

Rory Gaffney’s second-half strike sealed the three points for Rovers in the Dublin derby against Bohemians on Friday night, as they bounced back from a disappointing 1-0 loss against Dundalk.

We’re going with Shamrock Rovers to come away with victory on Monday.

Treaty United vs Cork City – Cork City to win @ 4/9 on Virgin Bet

Our second selection comes from Ireland’s First Division, a step below the Premier Division, where league leaders Cork City will go head-to-head with Treaty United at Markets Field in Limerick.

Cork are just one point clear of Galway United at the summit of the league table, and are undefeated in over four months – with their last loss coming in February at the hands of guess who, Galway United.

Colin Healy’s side have scored 37 goals and conceded nine in 18 games throughout the campaign so far, and we’re tipping the Rebel Army to continue their unbeaten streak and take three points back home to the south-west of Ireland.

Longford vs Galway United – Galway to win @ 17/20 on Virgin Bet

For our final selection in Monday’s accumulator, we’re tipping Galway United to bounce back from a lacklustre 0-0 draw against Treaty and secure a vital victory away in Longford on Monday evening.

Galway are just a point behind the league leaders Cork and will need every result to go their way until the end of the season if they wish to earn automatic promotion back to the top tier of Irish football.

Longford are fourth in the table and while they may not pose a significant threat to Cork or Galway’s promotion hopes, they are certainly far from a rollover and will require a hard-fought performance to take victory at Flancare Park.

We’re tipping Galway to continue their title charge and take three points back to the west coast, and add to the jubilation of the men’s GAA triumph against Armagh on Sunday to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet