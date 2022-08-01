Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 1st August: Back Our 13/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

What better way to start your week than by making a profit with us this evening – read on below to see our predictions for Monday’s accumulator.

Clocking in at roughly 13/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome offer would return around £730!

Football Accumulator Tips

Monday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Watford vs Sheffield United: Draw @ 11/5 on bet365

Getting us underway on Monday we have the final game from match day one of the Championship as Watford begin their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

They welcome Sheffield United to Vicarage Road, and the Blades will be keen to better their campaign from last season as they narrowly lost out at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.

In previous head-to-heads, Sheffield have won three games, lost three and drawn three, while the two clubs last faced each other in 2019 ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Hornets are under new management in Rob Edwards, but with a tough opening fixture here we are expecting the new boss to have to wait for a first win.

Magdeburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Frankfurt Half Time/Full Time @ 13/10 on bet365

Next we are off to Germany as the first round of the DFB Pokal continues this evening with Eintracht Frankfurt against second-tier Magdeburg.

Last season’s Europa League winners Frankfurt rather incredibly crashed out at this stage last season having been beaten by third tier side Waldhof Mannheim.

However, they went from strength to strength last season culminating in a famous European victory, and we are expecting them to run out comfortable winners here.

FC Energie Cottenbus vs Werder Bremen: Bremen to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365

Rounding off our selections for Monday we have another DFB Pokal fixture, this time with Werder Bremen facing Energi Cottenbus who ply their trade in the fourth tier of German football.

Bremen, much like Frankfurt, were dumped out of last year’s competition in the first round and will be eager to make amends this time around.

Die Werderaner gained promotion back to the Bundesliga last term and we are expecting them to kick-off their domestic season with a win and a clean sheet here.

Combined Odds for Monday Accumulator – 13.72/1 on bet365