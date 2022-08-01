Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 1st August: Back Our 13/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

What better way to start your week than by making a profit with us this evening – read on below to see our predictions for Monday’s accumulator.
Clocking in at roughly 13/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome offer would return around £730!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Watford vs Sheffield United: Draw @ 11/5 on bet365
- Magdeburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Frankfurt Half Time/Full Time @ 13/10 on bet365
- FC Energie Cottenbus vs Werder Bremen: Bremen to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365
- Combined Odds for Monday Accumulator – 13.72/1 on bet365
Monday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Watford vs Sheffield United: Draw @ 11/5 on bet365
Getting us underway on Monday we have the final game from match day one of the Championship as Watford begin their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.
They welcome Sheffield United to Vicarage Road, and the Blades will be keen to better their campaign from last season as they narrowly lost out at the semi-final stage of the play-offs.
In previous head-to-heads, Sheffield have won three games, lost three and drawn three, while the two clubs last faced each other in 2019 ending in a 1-1 draw.
The Hornets are under new management in Rob Edwards, but with a tough opening fixture here we are expecting the new boss to have to wait for a first win.
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Frankfurt Half Time/Full Time @ 13/10 on bet365
Next we are off to Germany as the first round of the DFB Pokal continues this evening with Eintracht Frankfurt against second-tier Magdeburg.
Last season’s Europa League winners Frankfurt rather incredibly crashed out at this stage last season having been beaten by third tier side Waldhof Mannheim.
However, they went from strength to strength last season culminating in a famous European victory, and we are expecting them to run out comfortable winners here.
FC Energie Cottenbus vs Werder Bremen: Bremen to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365
Rounding off our selections for Monday we have another DFB Pokal fixture, this time with Werder Bremen facing Energi Cottenbus who ply their trade in the fourth tier of German football.
Bremen, much like Frankfurt, were dumped out of last year’s competition in the first round and will be eager to make amends this time around.
Die Werderaner gained promotion back to the Bundesliga last term and we are expecting them to kick-off their domestic season with a win and a clean sheet here.
Combined Odds for Monday Accumulator – 13.72/1 on bet365
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus