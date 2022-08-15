Countries
Home News football accumulator betting tips for monday 15th august 2022 back our 3 1 three fold with a free bet

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 15th August 2022: Back Our 3/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Ahead of Monday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 3/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 3/1. A £10 stake would return around £45 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Liverpool to win @ 1/5 on Virgin Bet

Liverpool return to Anfield to host Crystal Palace in the first edition of Monday Night Football of the 2022-23 Premier League season, looking to bounce back from a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Fulham last time out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the double last season with both domestic cups, narrowly missing out on a league title and the Champions League. New signing Darwin Nunez has been an instant impact and looks a real threat on goal, if he starts there is also a good chance he finds the back of the net.

Palace lost to an impressive Arsenal in their season opener, but our pick for this one is Liverpool to record their first league win of the new campaign at Anfield.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid – Atletico Madrid to win @ 2/9 on Virgin Bet

Atletico Madrid begin their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Monday evening, travelling to face Quique Flores’ side at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atletico finished third last season and have added Antoine Griezmann back into the squad after a two-year loan at Barcelona alongside Nahuel Molina and Axel Witsel.

Diego Simeone’s side won four straight pre-season games and looked impressive against opposition like Manchester United and Juventus, and they are our pick to beat Getafe away from home.

Verona vs Napoli – Napoli to win @ 21/20 on Virgin Bet

Napoli will also begin their Serie A campaign tonight against Hellas Verona away from home, as Luciano Spalletti’s side get their first taste of domestic football for the season.

Monday’s visitors went undefeated through pre-season, including a 3-1 win against Girona and a 10-0 victory at the expense of Anaunia.

Despite losing key man Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, Napoli have brought in Min-jae Kim at the back for £15m from Turkish side Fenerbahce as well as Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton.

Our tip for this one is an opening day victory for Napoli.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 3/1 on Virgin Bet

