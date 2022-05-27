Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 27th May 2022: Back Our 8/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Friday’s Republic of Ireland Premier Division fixtures, we have picked out three fixtures from the Emerald Isle for an 8/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 8/1. A £10 stake would return around £90 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday

Sligo Rovers vs UCD – Sligo Rovers to Win to Zero @ 13/10 on Virgin Bet

Sligo Rovers will travel to Dublin to face the University College on Friday night, looking to build on Monday night’s 2-1 victory over Derry City thanks to Seamas Keogh’s 94th minute winner.

Sligo had been on a five game winless run prior to Monday, and have seen their position in the table drop to fifth place after starting the season six games unbeaten.

UCD are back in the Premier Division after a two year absence but seem to be struggling in similar fashion to previous years. Picking up just one win and sitting at rock bottom of the table, Andrew Myler has his work cut out for him as the season progresses.

UCD are coming off the back of two straight defeats at the hands of Dublin pair Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, but face a tough test away in Sligo on Friday.

We’re tipping a win to nil for Rovers at The Showgrounds in Magheraboy.

Derry City vs Finn Harps – Derry City/Derry City Half Time/Full Time @ 13/10 on Virgin Bet

Derry City are eight points off the pace of Shamrock Rovers who sit at the top of the table, and after three consecutive losses the Candystripes will be aiming to get back on track at home to Finn Harps.

Finn Harps are also on a losing streak spanning over their last four games and are fighting a relegation battle alongside UCD, with just two points separating the sides. Ollie Horgan’s side desperately need some points quickly, with Drogheda United already nine points clear of the relegation zone.

This should be a routine win for Derry, and one that will allow Ruaidhrí Higgins’ men to steer their season back in the right direction and challenge for the league title to stop Shamrock Rovers making it three in a row.

We’re tipping Derry City to win the first half, and win the game also on Friday night.

Dundalk vs St. Patrick’s – Dundalk to Win @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet

Our final selection in Friday’s accumulator is Dundalk to beat St. Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park as Stephen O’Donnell’s side look to make it six wins in their last seven outings.

St. Patrick’s snapped a three game winless run on Monday with a 3-0 win at home to Bohemians, thanks to Tunde Owolabi’s 68 minute hat-trick.

The first meeting between the pair this season ended in a 0-0 draw at Richmond Park in Dublin, so there are scores to settle on Friday night between these two sides.

Dundalk are the team in form, but they haven’t looked anywhere close to the side who were battling in the Europa League just a few seasons ago and won the league in 2019.

However, we’re tipping O’Donnell’s side to continue their hot streak and grind out yet another win against St. Patrick’s to round off Friday’s accumulator selections.

Combined odds for Friday accumulator – 8/1 on Virgin Bet