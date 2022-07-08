Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday: Back Our 7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

In preparation for Friday, we have been busy doing our research here at Sportslens, picking out three games perfect for an accumulator with a total odds of roughly 7/1.
With odds of just under 7/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome bonus would return around £390!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Wuhan Three Towns vs Wuhan Yangzte and Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/4 on bet365
- Drogheda United vs Dundalk: Dundalk to Win @ 13/20 on bet365
- Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port: Under 2.5 Goals at @ 11/10 on bet365
- Combined Odds for Friday accumulator – 6.79/1 on bet365
Wuhan Three Towns vs Wuhan Yangzte and Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/4 on bet365
We begin with a trip to China where league leaders Wuhan Three Towns welcome their neighbours Wuhan Yangtze.
The home side have been rampant so far this season, winning all but one of their opening eight games – this includes a five-game winning streak which they can extend on Friday.
Meanwhile, rivals Yangtze have had a mixed bag of results this far, picking up four wins and as many losses. They brought a four game losing streak to an end last time out but that was against relegation-threatened Guangzhou.
We are predicting a straight forward win here for Three Towns, and a similar feat to the previous meeting between these sides back just under a month ago where they ran out eventual 3-1 victors.
Drogheda United vs Dundalk: Dundalk to Win @ 13/20 on bet365
Over to Ireland now, where Dundalk will be vying to make up the ground on league leaders Shamrock, with whom they have two games in hand and ten point gap separating them.
We are predicting them to just that – Drogheda are without a win in their last four scoring just twice in the process, while Dundalk are unbeaten since mid-April; an 11 game run. They also have seven wins in their last eight.
Guangzhou FC vs Shanghai Port: Under 2.5 Goals at @ 11/10 on bet365
We round things off with another selecting from the Chinese Super League.
We are not expecting many goals in this fixture – while Shanghai Port currently sit in a respectable seventh, they are among the top five lowest scorers in the league, while Guangzhou have the worst record in the division.
