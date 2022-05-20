Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday: Back Our 19/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have picked out three selections, two from Spain and one from Italy, ready for Friday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of 19/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 19/1. A £10 stake would return around £200 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday

Rayo Vellecano vs Levante – Draw and BTTS @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet

Our accumulator selections begin in Spain, where Rayo Vellecano and Levante meet on the final day.

Both of these sides have nothing to play for, with the Vellecano set to finish around mid table while Levante has already had their relegation confirmed.

Despite this, they had been pushing desperately to try and retain their top flight status, and have claimed impressive wins over Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Alaves in recent weeks.

The home side have been poor since their memorable 1-0 win at the Nou Camp against Barcelona, and are winless in four games including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Villarreal.

We are predicting a draw and both to score in this low stakes final round fixture.

Torino vs Roma – Draw @ 5/2 on Virgin Bet

Over to Italy now, where the final day of Serie A leaves a lot still to be decided across the table.

We have selected Roma’s trip away to Torino for our selection, where Jose Mourinho’s side can secure Europa League qualification for next season. Fiorentina are breathing down their necks in seventh, just a point off the Romans who they put to the sword just over a week ago.

The gap has gotten drastically smaller after a string of lacklustre results – Roma have not won in five games and can not afford to drop any more points on the final day.

However, they face a tricky test away to Torino, who have lost just one of their previous four home games and one in their last seven league games. They are a notoriously hard team to beat, and we’re predicting a draw here to give Roma a real scare in the final round.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis – Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/9 on Virgin Bet

We round off our accumulator with another La Liga fixture as Real Madrid host Betis on the final day.

While Real Madrid secured the title some weeks back, Real Betis still have a lot to play for and with Sevilla just three points above them on the same goal difference, there is still the possibility of Champions League qualification.

Sevilla would have to lose their final game against eight-placed Athletic Bilbao, while Betis would have to claim a memorable win at the Bernabeau.

We are predicted an exciting game between two of the league’s top four highest scorers, with over 2.5 goals in the match.

Combined odds for Friday’s accumulator – 19/1 on Virgin Bet