Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 29th July: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

The weekend is almost upon us, and Friday almost certainly warrants a punt of some kind. Luckily, we have put together what we think looks to be a winning accumulator.
Coming in at just over 6/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s new customer bonus would return around £360!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Newcastle vs Atalanta: Over 2.5 @ 4/6 on bet365
- 1860 Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund Half Time/Full Time @ 11/8 on bet365
- Huddersfield vs Burnley: BTTS @ 5/6 on bet365
- Combined Odds for Friday Accumulator – 6.25/1 on bet365
Friday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Newcastle vs Atalanta: Over 2.5 @ 4/6 on bet365
Kicking things off we have Newcastle’s penultimate pre-season friendly before they face Nottingham Forest next week.
The Magpies have looked impressive throughout their off-season preparations, and three out of their four games have seen over 2.5 goals.
Likewise, both of their opponent’s fixtures have also repeated this feat, and given both side’s respective free-scoring towards the end of last season, we are expecting goals.
1860 Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund Half Time/Full Time @ 11/8 on bet365
Next we take a trip to Germany as Borussia Dortmund begin their quest to snatch back the DFB Pokal from Leipzig having been crowned champions the season before last.
Their first round match is away to 1860 Munich, one of the fallen giants of German football who were hugely successful back in the 1960s.
Dortmund should certainly find safe passage through in this fixture given their opponents ply their trade in the third division, and we are predicting a comfortable victory.
Huddersfield vs Burnley: BTTS @ 5/6 on bet365
It’s that time again already?
The Championship returns this evening as newcomers Burnley look to begin their climb back up to the top flight with a tricky test away to Huddersfield.
The Terriers narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after losing out to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final, and they will be eager to build on last season’s disappointment with a win here.
However, very recent exits on and off the pitch will surely have an affect going into this opener, and we are predicting goals at both ends in a tense first fixture.
Combined Odds for Friday Accumulator – 6.25/1 on bet365
