Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 26th August: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Football Accumulator Tips

Luton vs Sheffield United: Sheffield to Win @ 13/10 on bet365

First on our bet slip for this evening we have the first fixture from match day six of the Championship, as two of last season’s play-off semi-finalists Luton and Sheffield go head-to-head.

The Blades are seemingly intent on making a return to the top-flight this season after agonisingly missing out in the last campaign. They are sitting pretty at the summit after five games having lost just once and won three.

Luton meanwhile are yet to really get up and running, picking up five points in as many games with just one win so far, and we think Sheffield should find a way past them here.

The last time this sides met in January, this selection was a winner after a 2-0 victory for United.

Lazio vs Inter Milan: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6 on bet365

Next we take a trip to Italian capital as Lazio host last season’s runners-up Inter Milan.

This fixture nearly always results in an entertaining affair, and these two sides had the best best goalscoring records in Serie A last season.

For that reason, we have selected over 2.5 goals to be scored here – this has occurred in four of the last five meetings.

Real Betis vs Osasuna: Betis to Win and Over 2.5 Goals @ 2/1 on bet365

Lastly, we are expecting a typically goal-fuelled fixture in Spain as Real Betis welcome Osasuna to the Benito Villamarín.

The home side are consistently one of the most entertaining sides in Spain under Manuel Pellegrini, and have begun their season in emphatic as one of the four teams to win both of their opening fixtures.

They welcome an Osasuna side who, despite their formidable home record, are very inconsistent on the road and we are expecting Betis to get the win here.

For the other part of our selection, we are tipping there to be an abundance of goals given there were nine across the two league meetings between these sides last season.

Combined Odds for Friday Accumulator – 10.49/1 on bet365