It’s Friday! That surely warrants a bet of some kind? Read on to find the Sportslens accumulator for this evening, which comes in at just over 7/1.

Football Accumulator Tips

Friday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Borussia M’gladbach vs Hertha Berlin: BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11 on bet365

Kicking things off, we take a trip to Germany for match day three of the Bundesliga as Borrussia M’gladbach host Hertha Berlin.

Gladbach will be ruing not picking up a second win in as many games having slumped to a draw against Schalke – they conceded a 93rd minute penalty which levelled up the score. Despite this, they look a stronger outfit than last season’s disappointing campaign, and Marcus Thuram looks set for an emphatic season with two goals already.

Meanwhile, Hertha, who narrowly avoided relegation after going through the play-offs, are yet to win this season. However, they are not afraid of finding the net and we are expecting both teams to score, which has happened in three of the last five meetings between these two.

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid: Sevilla to Win @ 11/20 on bet365

Next, we are expecting Sevilla to rectify their opening day defeat with a victory against Real Valladolid.

The home side, who finished fourth last season, struggled to get a foothold in the game in their opener to Osasuna, which is a notoriously difficult place to get a result. They will enjoy being back in Seville, and face a Vallodolid who endured a tough start to life back in La Liga in a 3-0 opening home defeat to Villarreal.

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano: Under 1.5 Goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Rounding our accumulator off, we have another fixture from Spain as Espanyol host Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides kicked off the new season with a point each in low scoring fixtures, which is what we are predicting for this one.

Vallecano won both meetings with Espanyol last season by a narrow 1-0 scoreline, and given these two are relatively shy in front of goal if last season is anything to go by, we are tipping under 1.5 goals.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 7.13/1 on bet365