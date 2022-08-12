Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 12th August: Back Our 17/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

It’s Friday, and the weekend is almost upon us, so why not join us in making a little bit of profit just in time for another round of domestic football – our accumulator for this evening comes in at just over 17/1.
At 17/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s offer would return around £910!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Watford vs Burnley: Burnley to Win @ 11/5 on bet365
- Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/8 on bet365
- Osasuna vs Sevilla: Sevilla to Win @ 7/5 with bet365
Combined Odds for Friday Accumulator – 17.24/1
Watford vs Burnley: Burnley to Win @ 11/5 on bet365
Getting things underway, we have picked out Burnley to win on match day three of the Championship, where they travel south to face Watford.
While the Hornets look a strong outfit under new manager Rob Edwards, Burnley too could well be another contender for an immediate return to the top-flight, and will feel hard done by having controlled the majority of the game against Luton in their stalemate last time out.
Recent history would suggest Burnley are the team to side with here, and Watford have won just two of the previous 14 meetings between these two, with the Clarets having found victory in three of the last four.
Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/8 on bet365
Next we take a trip to Germany for the second round of fixtures in the Bundesliga as last year’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund travel to Freiburg.
Despite losing this exact fixture 2-1 last season, Dortmund steamrolled them in a 5-1 thrashing in the reverse back in January.
Although they finished the second best goalscoring record in the league last season, Edin Terzic’s men are also alarmingly prone to conceding, and we think this should translate to goals.
Furthermore, four of the last seven meetings between these two have seen over 3.5 goals.
Osasuna vs Sevilla: Sevilla to Win @ 7/5 with bet365
Our Friday accumulator is completed with the first game in this year’s La Liga season, as last year’s fourth-placed finishers travel to Osasuna.
While the hosts enjoyed a strong campaign, eventually finishing in the top half, we are expecting Sevilla to walk away with an opening day victory.
They were just one point off finishing level with third-placed Atletico Madrid last season, and ended the campaign with the best defensive record in the league having conceded just 30 goals.
Osasuna have also failed to beat their opponents since 2013, a run of 11 games.
Combined Odds for Friday Accumulator – 17.24/1
