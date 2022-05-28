Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday 28th May 2022: Back Our 13/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris as well as playoff action from England, we have picked out three fixtures for a 13/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 13/1. A £10 stake would return around £140 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale – Port Vale to win @ 17/10 on Virgin Bet

We begin our accumulator with Port Vale to overcome Mansfield Town in the League Two playoff final at Wembley. Both sides are priced at 17/10 on Virgin Bet, so expect a close affair under the famous arch.

In the pair’s last meeting in March, substitute Kian Harratt’s late double sealed a 3-1 victory for Vale which proved to be a huge factor in playoff seeding. Just three points separated fourth and seventh place, with Port Vale finishing fifth – one point ahead of Saturday’s opponents in seventh.

The Stags sent Northampton Town home in the semi-final with an aggregate score of 3-1, while Port Vale beat Swindon Town on penalties to mark a date at Wembley.

This could be one hell of a warmup for the Champions League final later on that day, and we’re expecting a close affair that could go right down to the wire. Our gut feeling tells us Port Vale will return to League One for the first time in five years.

Wrexham vs Grimsby Town – Wrexham to win @ 8/15 on Virgin Bet

Wrexham and Grimsby will meet for the third time so far this season in in a playoff semi-final at the Racecourse to decide the first team into the final – before Solihull Moors and Chesterfield kick-off at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Ollie Palmer scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Reds back in January against Paul Hurst’s side, who are aiming to go straight back up to League Two after relegation last season.

Stockport County pipped Wrexham to the only automatic promotion spot by six points and Phil Parkinson’s side finished in second – 11 points clear of Grimsby in sixth place.

Wrexham, owned by famous Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are heavy favourites to move on to the final at the London Stadium and fight for a place in the football league.

With Grimsby priced at around 17/4, this selection is a no brainer for us and we’re tipping Wrexham to earn a shot at promotion to League Two – where they haven’t played since 2006.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Real Madrid to win @ 5/2 on Virgin Bet

At 5/2, we think this is a very generous price to back Real Madrid to win the Champions League in 90 minutes – especially considering the impressive run they’ve endured to reach Paris.

Defeating Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City along the way, Madrid have fought through a bumpy ride to book their spot in the final. Liverpool’s run of Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal has been a significantly smoother path.

It’s fair to ask yourself if Liverpool have really been tested in this competition so far like Madrid have – they haven’t had to show the resiliency, grit and grind that Carlo Ancelotti’s side epitomise.

We’re tipping Madrid to lift the Champions League trophy in normal time in Saturday’s main event – to extend their trophy cabinet to 14 European cups.

