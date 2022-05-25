Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 25th May 2022: Back Our 9/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final and Copa Libertadores fixtures, we have picked out three games for a 9/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 9/1. A £10 stake would return around £100 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Roma vs Feyenoord – Tammy Abraham to Score @ 13/8 on Virgin Bet

The 24-year-old is the second highest top scorer in the competition this season with nine goals, behind only Feyenoord’s Cyriel Dessers with ten.

After netting the winning goal to send Roma to the final and knock Leicester City out of the competition, Abraham’s confidence has reached an all-time high and there’s no better man to put your faith in to find the goal on Wednesday.

Alongside nine Conference League strikes, the former Chelsea man has 17 goals in 36 starts in Serie A this season which places him fourth behind the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez.

Colo Colo vs Fortaleza CE – Colo Colo to win @ 1/1 on Virgin Bet

With a bookies price of evens, we’ve gone with Colo Colo to beat Fortaleza CE as our second selection in the Wednesday accumulator.

The pair’s last meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Colo Colo thanks to strikes from Juan Martin Lucero and Pablo Solari in April. Despite being tied in Group F of the Copa Libertadores, we’re tipping Colo Colo to move into second place on Wednesday.

Lucero already has four goals in the competition so far and is hungry for more, so we’re expecting some to ripple the back of the net in front of Colo Colo’s home crowd in Santiago, Chile.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima – River Plate to win and over 3.5 goals @ 19/20 on Virgin Bet

River Plate are undefeated in Group F so far and have scored a combined ten goals whilst conceding just two on their way to four wins and one draw.

One of these wins came against Lima last month in a 1-0 win, with Matias Suarez’s 65th minute strike the difference between the pair. River Plate have continued to grow as a side ever since, recently defeating Colo Colo 4-0 in Buenos Aires.

We’re tipping a goalfest on Wednesday, and for Marcelo Gallardo’s men to come away with yet another victory in their Copa Libertadores campaign.

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 9/1 on Virgin Bet