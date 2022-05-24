Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 25.77/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With crucial games taking place around Europe, we have put together a three match accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 25.77/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of 25.77/1. A £10 stake would return around £250 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are giving new customers £20 worth of free bets upon joining their platform.

By staking a £10 qualifying bet you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

Halifax Town vs Chesterfield – BTTS Yes 3/4 on Virgin Bet

Our first leg takes place in England.

The National League play-offs kick off this week, and Halifax Town take on Chesterfield in the quarter-final stage.

Halifax are favourites after finishing 4th in the league this season, but Chesterfield were looking likely to finish in automatic promotion places.

We are backing BTTS in this clash.

Dynamo Dresden vs Kaiserslautern – Kaiserslautern to win 12/5 on Virgin Bet

Over to Germany for the next leg of our BTTS acca.

These two are meeting in the second leg of their 2. Bundesliga’s relegation play-off final, with the score currently at 0-0.

It was a tight game between the pair in the first leg, but both teams will be hoping for better in this one.

Kaiserslautern have the benefit of being in good form and chasing a promotion from 3. Liga up to 2. Bundesliga next season. We think they will win this despite being away in the final second leg.

Excelsior vs ADO Den Haag – Den Haag to win and BTTS 7/2 on Virgin Bet

Our final game comes from the Netherlands.

ADO Den Haag travel to Excelsior for the first leg of their Dutch playoff third round match. Both teams know a potential return to the top flight is on the horizon but need to get through this game before they think of next season’s possibilities.

We expect BTTS in the first leg, with Hen Haag coming out on top between the two teams and taking the advantage in the first leg.

Combined odds for Sunday accumulator – 25.77/1 on Virgin Bet