Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 16.64/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 16.64/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.
Football Accumulator Tips
- Chapecoense vs CRB: Chapecoense @ 11/10 on bet365
- Romania U19 vs France U19: Half Time/Full Time Draw/France U19 @ 3/1 on bet365
- Slovakia U19 vs Italy U19: Italy U19 to Win and BTTS NO @ 11/10 on bet365
- Combined odds for Tuesday’s accumulator – 16.64/1 on bet365
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday
Chapecoense vs CRB: Chapecoense @ 11/10 on bet365
The first leg in our daily accumaltor comes from the Brazilian Serie B between two teams competing in mid table.
The hosts know a win would mean they leapfrog their opponents in the league table.
After their win last time out, and their remarkable defensive record, we expect the hosts to win this game.
Romania U19 vs France U19: Half Time/Full Time Draw/France U19 @ 3/1 on bet365
The second game in our acca comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship.
France U19’s had an easy opening game against Slovakia over the weekend, winning 5-0 in that one.
Romania will offer a tougher test, after they lost narrowly to Italy in their opening game.
With the half time/full time bet you are betting on the result at both half time and full time. For this we are backing a draw at half time, with France winning the second half of the game.
Slovakia U19 vs Italy U19: Italy U19 to Win and BTTS NO @ 11/10 on bet365
The final game is also in the UEFA U19 European Championship.
Slovakia suffered a big 5-0 defeat against France in their opening game, and we don’t expect them to have much look in this game either.
Italy scrapped past Romania in their opener over the weekend, but they should be a lot comfier in this game.
We’re backing BTTS NO and Italy to take all three points.
Combined odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 16.64/1 on bet365
