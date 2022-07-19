Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 24.7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt: BTTS YES & Bodo/Glimt to Win @ 13/5 on bet365

Our first game comes from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers between Linfield (Northern Ireland) and Bodo/Glimt (Norway).

The hosts come into this game as underdogs, but with their home fans behind them tonight they’ll be hoping to secure an unexpected win.

Bodo/Glimt are expected to win easily away in Northern Ireland, but know Linfield will be keen to put a show on for their fans.

We’re backing BTTS, and Bodo/Glimt to win this evening.

Stirling vs Aberdeen: BTTS YES & Aberdeen to Win @ 12/5 on bet365

The Scottish League cup continues this evening, and that’s where I second leg of our daily acca takes place.

The top two in Group A meet tonight, as Aberdeen travel to Stirling, with the visitors expected to claim three points and make it three wins out of three.

Stirling are unbeaten themselves and are just one point behind the group leaders.

Aberdeen should walk away with three points comfortably, but we expect Stirling to score in front of their fans tonight.

Elign vs St Johnstone: Half-time/Full-time – St Johnstone/St Johnstone @ 11/10 on bet365

Our final game sticks with the Scottish League Cup, as Elign host St Johnstone in Group F, a game that pits the bottom two teams against each other.

St Johnstone sit on two points, having drawn both opening games, but failing to pick an extra point by losing on penalties.

Elign are without a point and have conceded seven goals in their opening two games. More misery awaits them in this game.

We’re backing St Johnstone to win both halves in this game.

