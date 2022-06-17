Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday: Back Our 16.41/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Looking ahead to today’s games, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 16.41/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.
Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 16.41/1. A £10 stake would return around £164.10 (Odds subject to change).
Football Accumulator Tips
- Bohemians Dublin vs Shelbourne: Shelbourne to Win @ 10/3 on bet365
- Derry City vs Drogheda United: Derry City to Win @ 2/11 on bet365
- Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers: Draw @ 12/5 on bet365
Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 16.41/1 on bet365
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday
Bohemians Dublin vs Shelbourne: Shelbourne to Win @ 10/3 on bet365
Shelbourne travel to Bohemians Dublin with only one defeat in their last five games. That defeat came at the hands of league leaders Shamrock Rovers in their last game.
Bohemians know a win would let them leapfrog their opponents this evening.
Despite home advantage, we expect Shelbourne to return to winning ways this evening and are backing them to win on our acca.
Derry City vs Drogheda United: Derry City to Win @ 2/11 on bet365
This one seems the most straight forward on our acca, and the odds show that.
Derry City are in the Europa Conference League spots, and look set for a trip to Europe.
They should find this game relatively easy and win comfortably.
Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers: Draw @ 12/5 on bet365
Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are the top two in the league, with Shamrock Rovers leading the title race with a comfortable points gap over Dundalk.
Despite Shamrock’s advantage in the league standings, we think both teams will cancel each other out in this game.
We’re backing a draw in the battle between the league’s top two.
Combined odds for Friday Accumulator – 16.41/1 on bet365
