Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday: Back Our 16.41/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to today’s games, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 16.41/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 16.41/1. A £10 stake would return around £164.10 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Friday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

£50 worth of free bets can be yours ready for the action on Friday – see below for details:

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday

Bohemians Dublin vs Shelbourne: Shelbourne to Win @ 10/3 on bet365

Shelbourne travel to Bohemians Dublin with only one defeat in their last five games. That defeat came at the hands of league leaders Shamrock Rovers in their last game.

Bohemians know a win would let them leapfrog their opponents this evening.

Despite home advantage, we expect Shelbourne to return to winning ways this evening and are backing them to win on our acca.

Derry City vs Drogheda United: Derry City to Win @ 2/11 on bet365

This one seems the most straight forward on our acca, and the odds show that.

Derry City are in the Europa Conference League spots, and look set for a trip to Europe.

They should find this game relatively easy and win comfortably.

Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers: Draw @ 12/5 on bet365

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are the top two in the league, with Shamrock Rovers leading the title race with a comfortable points gap over Dundalk.

Despite Shamrock’s advantage in the league standings, we think both teams will cancel each other out in this game.

We’re backing a draw in the battle between the league’s top two.

Combined odds for Friday Accumulator – 16.41/1 on bet365