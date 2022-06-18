Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 28.29/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 28.29/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 28.29/1. A £10 stake would return around £340 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

York United FC vs Pacific FC: Pacific FC to Win @ 11/10 on bet365

Longford Town vs Cork City: Cork City to Win and BTTS NO @ 21/10 on bet365

Sligo Rovers vs Finn Harps: Sligo Rovers to Win and BTTS YES @ 7/2 on bet365

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 28.29/1 on bet365

Saturday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

£50 worth of free bets can be yours ready for the action on Saturday – see below for details:

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

York United FC vs Pacific FC: Pacific FC to Win @ 11/10 on bet365

Our first leg takes place Saturday evening between York United and Pacific FC.

The visitors come into the game favourites given their league position, but they’re without a win in their last four games and will be looking to bounce back.

We still think Pacific FC will come out on top on this game against a struggling York United.

Longford Town vs Cork City: Cork City to Win and BTTS NO @ 21/10 on bet365

We’re over to the Republic of Ireland and division one in Ireland as Longford Town host Cork City.

Cork City are flying high at the top of the table with just one defeat so far this season.

We think they’ll walk away with three points, but to top that off we expect them to keep a clean sheet. This season they’ve conceded just eight goals in 16 league games. Expect this to continue tonight.

Sligo Rovers vs Finn Harps: Sligo Rovers to Win and BTTS YES @ 7/2 on bet365

We stay in Ireland for the final game of our acca, but we step up to the Premier Division as Sligo Rovers host struggling Finn Harps.

Sligo Rovers will be confident they can claim three points in this game, but their leaky defence suggests they may concede in this game as well.

We’re backing BTTS YES and Sligo Rovers to win.

Combined odds for Monday Accumulator – 28.29/1 on bet365