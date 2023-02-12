American Football

Florida Sports Betting Update: Super Bowl Betting Available To FL Residents

Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Florida Sports Betting
Florida Sports Betting

Florida sports betting is yet to be passed into law, but fans of the NFL can bet on the Super Bowl this weekend using legal and licensed sportsbooks, which can be accessed by anyone in the US.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In Florida

Betting on this weekend’s Super Bowl is made possible in Florida by using offshore sportsbooks. These sites allow anyone across the US to access sports betting markets, meaning even those residing in states where regulated sportsbooks aren’t up and running yet can bet legally.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In Florida?

Florida is yet to pass a bill that allows regulated brands to operate in the state, but offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline represent a legal alternative that customers across the nation can access.

BetOnline, for example, are licensed and have been operational for nearly 20 years.

Super Bowl Betting For Florida Residents

Florida sports bettors will be able to access Super Bowl odds for traditional markets such as points spreads and money lines, but perhaps the most redeeming feature on BetOnline is the ability to find deep player prop markets, which can be combined to make a high value parlay.

There are also benefits to betting using offshore sites, and the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ means signing up is a hassle-free process.

Some of the other advantages include:

  • No KYC checks – only a valid email and password is needed
  • Anyone 18+ in the US can make an account
  • Alternative payment methods including crypto are accepted
  • Extensive player prop markets and better odds

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
