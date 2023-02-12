Florida sports betting is yet to be passed into law, but fans of the NFL can bet on the Super Bowl this weekend using legal and licensed sportsbooks, which can be accessed by anyone in the US.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In Florida

Betting on this weekend’s Super Bowl is made possible in Florida by using offshore sportsbooks. These sites allow anyone across the US to access sports betting markets, meaning even those residing in states where regulated sportsbooks aren’t up and running yet can bet legally.

BetOnline are one of the leading offshore brands

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In Florida?

Florida is yet to pass a bill that allows regulated brands to operate in the state, but offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline represent a legal alternative that customers across the nation can access.

BetOnline, for example, are licensed and have been operational for nearly 20 years.

Super Bowl Betting For Florida Residents

Florida sports bettors will be able to access Super Bowl odds for traditional markets such as points spreads and money lines, but perhaps the most redeeming feature on BetOnline is the ability to find deep player prop markets, which can be combined to make a high value parlay.

There are also benefits to betting using offshore sites, and the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ means signing up is a hassle-free process.

Some of the other advantages include:

No KYC checks – only a valid email and password is needed

Anyone 18+ in the US can make an account

Alternative payment methods including crypto are accepted

Extensive player prop markets and better odds

