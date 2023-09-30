College Football

Florida Sports Betting Update – Bet On Kentucky vs Florida TODAY

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
This Everygame betting offer will give you $500 in free bets for Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

How To Bet On Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators

Everygame are offering college football fans a chance to double their bankroll ahead of Kentucky vs Florida with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for the 2023 college football season.

How To Claim Your Kentucky vs Florida Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in college football free bets
Florida Sports Betting Update

Florida hasn’t legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the college football betting action.

Everygame not only welcomes new customers from Florida, but they offer much more than regular bookies can anyway including generous free bet offers.

Everygame give new customers outstanding bonuses such as hundreds of dollars in free bets, plus regular reload offers too. They also give the best odds and widest markets for college football betting, something the traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

Registration is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes with no KYC checks, anyone over 18 years can join and you’ll find very few betting limits once registered, meaning you won’t feel restricted or limited when betting.

If you’re looking to try college football betting online in Florida, then look no further, Everygame has it all.

Kentucky vs Florida Betting Options In FL

Below we take you through some of the most popular avenues for keen college football bettors, but be sure to flick through the markets yourself to catch exclusive odds and niche selections.

  • Moneyline – bet on who you think will win a given game
  • Over/Under Spreads – bet on whether you think the final score will be more or less than the implied total, set by sportsbooks
  • Game Props – match events such as half-time winners, margin of victory or which team scores the first touchdown
  • Player Props – similar to game props, but you are focusing selections on individual players and their milestones in a given game, i.e passing yards, sacks etc
  • Same Game Parlays – one of the most popular options for college football betting, parlays allow you to combine game and player props in one selection for increased odds

Arrow to top