College Football

How To Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida TODAY

Charlie Rhodes
Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida

A rivalry that never fails to disappoint returns for its latest instalment on Saturday, we are on hand to show you the best ways to bet on Clemson vs Florida State in Florida using our sportsbook picks.

How To Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida TODAY

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

Florida remains one of the few states where online sports betting is restricted, but using the sportsbooks listed above, residents can still wager on college football, and beyond.

Ahead of today’s latest instalment of the old-age rivalry between Clemson and Florida State, fans and keen bettors will be able to access college football markets even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Florida.

The offshore nature of these sportsbooks also allow for a host of unique benefits aside from unrestricted betting. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Florida can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for today’s clash in Clemson.

RELATED: College Football Week 4 Picks, Predictions And Odds – Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Clemson vs Florida State And More

What Markets Can I Bet on For Clemson vs Florida State?

There is no shortage of avenues to explore ahead of today’s game. Below we have listed just some of the popular options that are available using the sportsbooks listed in this article, but be sure to cast a keen eye over the markets for specials and niche options.

Spread Betting

Betting on the spread is typically the most popular option for bettors. Betting on the spread is appealing as it seemingly evens the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

When betting on the spread, there are two outcomes – ‘covering the spread’ and ‘beating the spread’.

For example, if Florida State are -2.5 against Clemson who are +2.5, then Florida State must win the game by three points or more ‘to cover the spread’. For Clemson ‘to beat the spread’, they must either win the game or not lose by more than 2.5 points.

Money Line

Although spread betting is the most popular wagering market for College Football, betting on the money line is the most simple and straightforward bet.

An example of this is if you bet on Florida State to beat Clemson on the moneyline at -120, if they win, your bet wins. If Clemson wins, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

This type of bet relates to the total amount of points in any given game – the spread will be set by the sportsbook and you are predicting whether the final scoreboard will be less or more.

For example, if the over/under line is set at Over 55 at -110 and Under 55 at -110, betting $100 on either outcome will win you $195.24.

If you bet on Under 55 and the points are under 55, your bet wins. If you bet on Under 55 and the total amount of points scored is over 55, then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are another popular market for College Football bettors. This market focuses on individual player performance and statistical milestones in each game.

For example, how many rushing yards a player will record, how many touchdowns a quarterback might throw, how many tackles a defensive player will make.

Game Prop Bets

Game prop betting is a popular market for College Football bettors, and they focus on wider match events.

For example, what time the first score will be made, total number of touchdowns in the match pr perhaps which team will score first.

Same Game Parlays

Another option for College Football fans looking to place a wager is a same game parlay. This is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

For example, in your parlay you may want to combine the gamer winner, total number of points, which quarter will be the highest scoring, who will score the first touchdown and who will record the most receiving yards.

Clemson vs Florida State Odds, Line and Match Info

  • Spread: Florida State (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Florida State -135, Clemson +114
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

RELATED: College Football Week 4 Schedule, Odds And Lines For Record Seven Ranked Matchups

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
