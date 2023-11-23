We’ve researched the best Florida sports betting apps with Black Friday deals with over $4,000 in cash bonuses to claim. You can join these sportsbooks below to claim these free bets and also use them to bet in ANY US State – including Florida.



See below our shortlist of the top 5 Florida sports betting apps where you can get the best value, stacks of free bets and many ongoing existing customer offers. On top of this you will also find all the main betting events, markets and competitive odds. So, if you live in Florida and want to place bets these top US offshore betting sites will have you covered.

How To Join The Best Florida Sports Betting Apps For Black Friday

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Black Friday bets in Florida

Best Florida Sports Betting Apps With Black Friday Deals 2023

Best Black Florida Sports Betting Apps

BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for Florida bettors MyBookie – Top Florida sports betting app for Black Friday cash bonuses BetNow – Leading sports betting odds and 100% deposit Black Friday offer Bovada – Trusted Florida sports betting app for betting on the go Everygame –$500 welcome bonus for new Black Friday customers

Bettors that live in Florida still have state gambling restrictions to follow, but that doesn’t mean that they are short on options if wanting to place a bet this Black Friday.

This is because the top US sportbooks featured here are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state betting laws – meaning their customers can sign-up from any state and then bet from ANY state – including Florida.

Our recommended Florida sports betting apps are available anyone aged 18+ and are way ahead in terms of welcome bonuses and customer service.

These sites also offer very easy sign-ups with no KYC checks for a start, and they are open to anyone age 18 years and over. Plus, all customer information is stored safely and securely with this US betting sites with many been in operation for 10+ years.

There are also unrivalled welcome bonuses that run into the thousands if you join them all – but lower deposit options will still qualify you for their offers when betting in Florida using our recommended sites.

All have leading betting apps too, which allow their customers to bet on the move anyway in America.

In short – if you are looking to bet in Florida this Black Friday, the sites we have sourced will give you greater value and a better experience than you’ll find anywhere else on the net.

How To Get A Free Bet In Florida On Black Friday 2023

If you are looking for plenty of free bets this Black Friday our recommended Florida sports betting apps have plenty of them to offer. To claim yours, simply follow the steps below.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign-up to the sports betting site with your key details (all stored safely and securely)

3. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

4. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

1. BetOnline Flordia Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a top welcome offer of $1000 with their 50% Black Friday bonus. Therefore, to get the full bonus you will have to deposit $2000, but with a minimum of just $55 you can still get involved for a much lower deposit.

2. MyBookie Florida Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a comprehensive market coverage and great sports betting odds, as well as 50% deposit bonus up to $1000. So, a $2000 first deposit will get you the full $1000 Black Friday cash bonus.

3. Bovada Florida Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For Black Friday

Bovada is a very popular Florida sports betting sites for US bettors, who offer both fiat and cryptocurrency deposit options. Both have their own Black Friday deals, with new customers getting a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $750. Meaning a $1000 outlay will get you a $750 free bet or even a $200 outlay will get you a $150 free bet.

4. BetNow Florida Sports Betting Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

If you have a slightly smaller budget for your first deposit, then BetNow are worth looking at. Their Back Friday first deposit offer is between $20 and $1000 then you will get a stunning 100% of it back in free bets. That makes BetNow a great selection this Black Friday.

5. Everygame Florida Sports Betting Offer: $500 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have been around since the 1990’s so that tells you a lot about how trustworthy this US sportsbook are. Not only will they have all the best sporting events covered with leading odds and associated markets, but new users will get a $500 welcome offer with their 100% Black Friday matched deposit bonus.

Which US States Can You Bet On With Featured Sports Betting Apps For Black Friday?

In short – you can bet in ANY US State with the featured Florida betting sites in this page.

Our top 5 Florida sports betting apps are situated offshore so they don’t have to follow any set state rules on gambling. Therefore, if you live in a current banned betting area like Texas and California you can place bets with them safely and securely.