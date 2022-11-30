Florida Quarterback and Son of NFL QB Jon Kitna, Jalen Kitna Jailed on Child Pornography Charges

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Some disturbing news is emerging from Gainesville this Wednesday evening as Florida QB Jalen Kitna was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Kitna, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested by Gainesville PD on Wednesday afternoon. The Gators QB is expected in court on Thursday.

Jalen Kitna suspended indefinitely by Florida Athletic Association

Florida’s backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was indefinitely suspended by the program on Wednesday evening. The Gators QB was arrested on five counts of child exploitation material and possession of child pornography.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the University of Florida Athletic Association said. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Kitna’s father is former NFL QB Jon Kitna who had stints with several teams including the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Gainesville PD allege Kitna shared indecent images on Discord

According to a press release from Gainesville Police Department, Kitna shared indecent images on social media site, Discord.

“On Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, members of the Gainesville Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division served a search warrant at [Kitna’s Address],” the statement says. “The investigation initiated when GPD received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Cyber Tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material through their platform.

“Further investigation, by Gainesville Police Department Detective Montague, revealed that two images were shared, via Discord, from the residence. The investigation also revealed that the probable Discord account holder was Jalen Kitna.

“Kitna stated that he remembered sharing the two images but believed them to be “legal”, since he found them online. Kitna advised that he realized he should not have shared those two images, based on the reaction from the other Discord user that he shared them with.”

Gainesville Police Department news release on the arrest of #Gators QB Jalen Kitna: pic.twitter.com/YMcS5JTcOv — Zack Weiss (@ZackaryWeiss_) November 30, 2022

