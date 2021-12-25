Fleetwood will play the match against Shrewsbury on 26th December 2021, Sunday.

Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury

Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury Preview

Fleetwood played the last match against Morecambe which ended with a 0-0 draw. Looking at the past results of the game, Fleetwood has won all the past six games against Shrewsbury in the league.

Whereas Shrewsbury has got a 3-1 victory against Cheltenham Town in the last game. Not only this but Daniel Udoh, David Davis, and Andy Williams were the main goal scorers of the match.

Last but not the least, both the teams will be striving hard to win Sunday’s match.

Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury Team News

James Hill and Brad Halliday will not be able to play for Fleetwood whereas Shrewsbury has not reported any injuries so far.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Cairns; Andrew, McLaughlin, Clarke, C. Johnston; Morton, Biggins, Matete, Lane, Conn-Clarke; Garner

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Maroisi; Pennington, Leahy, Nurse; Leshabela, Bennett, Davis, Vela, Ogbeta; Udoh, Bowman

Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Fleetwood: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

Shrewsbury: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under: 10/13

Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury Prediction

Shrewsbury Town will have to put in a strong performance to score against Fleetwood Town, who will certainly strike at the opposite end to take the lead. Last but not the least, most football betting sites predict that Fleetwood will get a victory.

Prediction: Fleetwood to win at 11/8.

Bet on Fleetwood to win at 11/8 with Bet365.

