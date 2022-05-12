Countries
fitzdares york dante stakes betting offers 30 horse racing free bet

Fitzdares York Dante Stakes Betting Offers | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

Fitzdares
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
More top class horse racing this midweek with three days of flat action at York for their Dante Festival. Many decent races to tuck into, including the Dante Stakes on Thursday 12th May –  so, to help enjoy the action at York races we’ve found a fantastic betting offer from Fitzdares where customers can receive a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the Fitzdares York Dante Stakes Betting Offer?

Fitzdares have made it incredibly simple for users to navigate their site – just follow our step-by-step guide to redeem your £30 free bet.

Fitzdares York Dante Stakes Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before heading over to the website, take a quick look at the key terms and conditions of the offer listed below:

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

    Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Fitzdares York Dante Stakes Betting

This Thursday’s York Dante Stakes (3:35), is one of the leading races at York racecourse this week – and is also one of latest Epsom Derby trial races that will give punters a few more clues ahead of the big race at Epsom on 4th June.

In recent times we’ve seen 17 of the last 19 Dante Stakes winners go onto run in the Epsom Derby later that season, with 4 of those 19 winning both races.

The last horse to complete the Dante Stakes/Epsom Derby double was Golden Horn in 2015, so the winner of the 2022 Dante Stakes is always worth noting for the big races later that season.

This year the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown is one of the big fancies for the 2022 Dante Stakes after a smooth win at Nottingham last November and holds an Epsom Derby entry too. The Soute yard have won the Dante Stakes six times in the past.

Another yard that like to target the Dante Stakes is John Gosden – they’ve won three of the last 6 – and look to also have a live chance of adding to that tally with the Frankie Dettori-ridden Magisterial.

Fitzdares Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Existing customers on Fitzdares regularly benefit from Loyalty Free Bets, which are automatically accredited into select accounts – keep your eyes peeled.

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Up To 25% Bonuses On Multis

1. Get bonus winning Lucky 15, 31 and 63 horse racing bets
2. Horse racing daily markets only (ante post not included)

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the £30 Free Bet Offer?

The bonus can be used across Fitzdares’ sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy betting on this particular game, you can put the £30 free bet to use elsewhere.

Either way, it is one of the best offers around so if you are yet to register an account, get set up ahead of a fantastic week of sport.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

