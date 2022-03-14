Fitzdares sign-up offer: £30 Exclusive Free Bet from Online Bookmaker

Fitzdares have now launched online – and the bookie that call themselves ‘The World’s Finest Bookmaker’ have an exclusive joining offer just for SportsLens readers.

How To Claim Your Fitzdares £30 FREE BET

Click here and sign up to Fitzdares.

Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

What Can You Use Fitzdares Free Bets On?

Once your FREE BET has been credited you are free to use it on which ever market you wish on this online bookmaker which has only just opened up to the UK public.

With competitive daily horse racing odds, plus ante post markets on all future horse races there is plenty to chose from if you like a flutter on the sport of kings.

While, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

Fitzdares Sports Betting – Excellent Sportsbook Available



Bet with the World’s Finest Bookmaker and enjoy a range of exclusive privileges which you can now enjoy as they open their doors to the online world.

Bet On The Fitzdares App

Once you’ve signed up with Fitzdares there are many ways to place a bet – Live Chat, Text, Phone and Email, but they’ve also got a cracking mobile app to download.

Download the Fitzdares app from the Apple Store or Google Play – just search ‘Fitzdares’.

With an array of different betting mediums at your disposal, then betting has been made a whole lot easier at Fitzdares.

Fitzdares Casino

Fitzdares also offers an incredible casino experience with slots, roulette and card games all available when you sign up.

There’s even a live casino for those looking for an authentic casino experience.

Live UK and Irish Horse Racing Streaming

Once you’ve downloaded the Fitzdares app you’ve be able to log into your account and watch LIVE UK and Irish horse racing. Plus, this live horse racing streaming is also available online through the Fitzdares website.

Top Daily Offers Across a Variety of Sports

There are plenty of daily betting offers to take advantage of across many sports, including horse racing, golf, football and tennis.

For example – the Fitzdares ‘Rags to Riches’ horse racing offer will see you get your money back as a free bet if your horse finishes 2nd to a 20/1+ winner (up to £10) Ts&C’s apply.

Same Day Withdrawals

Unlike many other online bookmakers, the Fitzdare service will also a same day withdrawal option – meaning you can get your hands on any winnings a lot quicker!

Top Customer Service and Communication

With a Live chat facility the expert Fitzdares brokers are just a click away should you have any queries or questions. Plus, with regular email communication and a biannually printed ‘Fitzdares News’ keeping their customers informed a priority.

Excellent Events & Benefits To Enjoy

If that’s not all, Fitzdares also love to party. Members are also invited to regular parties, preview nights and race days – you name it, Fitzdares will host it – and these are not just for their high rolling clients – they are the only bookmaker with a Members’ Club, and everyone is invited to join!