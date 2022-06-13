Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Claim the Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting Offer
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb Royal Ascot free bet bonus. Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares and how you can use the bookmakers money to place your Royal Ascot bets from Tuesday to Saturday.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below for Royal Ascot.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting
Royal Ascot is a British institution – a horse racing spectacle like no other, which sees seasoned bettors and complete novices come together to place their bets in the hope of picking a few winners across the five day festival.
This year, there are several notable horses in the running for the top prizes across the 35 races of the festival. Lots of questions will need answered, such as can Stradivarius roll back the years and win the Ascot Gold Cup for a record fourth time? With one of the best jockeys to ever grace the racing track, Frankie Dettori, on board, don’t rule out an incredible win aboard the now 8-year-old veteran Stradivarius.
If you’re thinking of betting on the racing from Royal Ascot this week, you should do it at Fitzdares, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus simply for betting £30 on the race!
Fitzdares Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Rags to Riches Free Bet
This promotion is applicable to all National Hunt races, which we assume means that it will also apply to the majority of races at Royal Ascot this week.
Quite simply, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to a horse with a price of 20/1 or greater.
Key T&Cs: This offer applies to SP (starting price) of the winning horse only. Maximum matched free bet is £10.
Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?
You should definitely claim this fantastic Royal Ascot betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the Royal Ascot Festival – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
