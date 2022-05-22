Countries
Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Free Bets | £30 Premier League Betting Offers

Updated

28 mins ago

on

Ahead of the Premier League’s final day on Sunday, we have found a fantastic offer from Fitzdares who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixtures – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Free Bets Betting Offer

Taking a look below, you’ll see step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem your £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Free Bets: Bet £30 Get £30 Betting Offer

We’ve saved you the laborious task of reading through the terms and conditions, and listed them below:

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Free Bets: What To Use Betting Offer On

The Premier League’s final day of the season will be nothing short of spectacular as the title will be decided, the last remaining top four spot will be confirmed and one more team will be relegated to the Championship.

Just one point separates title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, who host Aston Villa and Wolves respectively. City’s lead at the top of the table was 13 points in January, but Jurgen Klopp’s reds have fought back to close the gap to the smallest margin.

The race for the last remaining Champions League spot will go down to the final day also, with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal the two contenders. Spurs are two points clear and travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, while Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates.

One of Leeds United or Burnley will make up the final relegation place and move down to the Championship alongside Watford and Norwich. Leeds face a tough test away at Brentford, and Burnley host Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

With this in mind, be sure to sign up to Fitzdares ahead of kick-off.

Fitzdares Premier League Final Day Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Fitzdares regularly give out free bets to their customers, so keep an eye on your account ahead of kick-off.

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Injury Time Saver

Should your selection fall to an injury time winner, your original stake will be accredited as a free bet!

Key terms: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the Premier League Final Day Free Bets?

Fitzdares have one of the most user-friendly platforms around, and their welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmakers.

The bonus can be used across their sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy deciding a winner for the Premier League fixtures, you can explore a plethora of other markets.

