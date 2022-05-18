Countries
Fitzdares PGA Championship Free Bets | £30 Fitzdares Golf Betting Offer

Updated

1 hour ago

Ahead of the opening tee-shot of the 104th PGA Championship, we have found a fantastic offer from Fitzdares who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of this magnanimous golfing event – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Fitzdares PGA Championship Free Bets Betting Offer?

Taking a look below, you will see step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem your £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

  • Click here and sign up to Fitzdares
  • Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook
  • Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares PGA Championship Free Bets: Bet £30 Get £30 Betting Offer

We’ve saved you the laborious task of reading through the terms and conditions, and listed them below in a straight forward and simplified way:

  • New customers only aged 21+
  • Minimum deposit £10
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days

Fitzdares PGA Championship Free Bets: What To Use Betting Offer On

The 104th PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Clubs gets underway on Thursday 19th May, with all of the world’s best golfers travelling to Oklahoma in a bid to lift the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

Ahead of the sensational golfing spectacle, the team at Fitzdares are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets.

Whether you fancy Brooks Koepka to lift his third Wanamaker Trophy or if you think Jordan Spieth can complete the career grand slam, make sure you utilise this epic betting offer from Fitzdares.

Although Fitzdares are more well renowned for their horse racing offers, they have a plethora of bet boosts and offers ahead of the PGA Championship this week.

Whoever you think will sink the winning putt on Sunday evening, be sure to make use of Fitzdares’ fantastic welcome offer for the huge golfing occasion.

Fitzdares PGA Championship Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Fitzdares regularly give out free bets to their customers, so keep an eye on your account ahead of the first tee-shot on Thursday and throughout the week as the PGA Championship progresses.

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater

Injury Time Saver

Should your selection come in second or third place this week at Southern Hills, your original stake will be accredited as a free bet!

Key terms: Pre-tournament ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the PGA Championship Free Bets?

Fitzdares have one of the most user-friendly platforms around, and their welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmakers on the market.

The bonus can be used across their sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy betting on the 104th PGA Championship, you can explore a plethora of other markets.

More PGA Championship Betting Offers and Free Bets

