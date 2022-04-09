Fitzdares Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

Claim the Fitzdares Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer
This weekend sees Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad, with both sides knowing that the result will go a long way towards deciding which team will take the Premier League crown at the end of the season. If you’re going to bet on the game, make sure you claim a free bet – such as the great one from Fitzdares.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer?
Claiming this offer from Fitzdares really couldn’t be much simpler. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 of free bets added to your Fitzdares account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Bet £30 at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 of Free Bets
Fitzdares Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
As with every bonus, there are terms and conditions to know about with this Fitzdares free bet offer. However, don’t worry about reading through them all.- we’ve summarised the most important points below.
- No promo code required
- Promotion for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £30 and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Fitzdares Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting
It seems like the entire Premier League season hinges on this weekend’s match between Manchester City and Liverpool. If City win, they go four points clear, but a Liverpool win will see them take over at the top of the table.
The array of talent on the pitch will be dazzling, from de Bruyne and Mahrez on one side, to Salah and Mane on the other. You’ll be able to bet on almost every aspect of the match online, plus all major bookies will also be offering live betting.
If you’re going to bet on the game, make sure you claim a free bet, such as the £30 free bet you’ll find available over at Fitzdares.
Fitzdares Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Injury Time Saver
Regular gamblers will know the feeling of losing out on a payout due to a goal in injury time. However, Fitzdares have made this slightly more palatable with this bonus.
Quite simply, if your bet loses due to an injury time goal, you’ll have the bet refunded as a free bet, which you can use throughout the sportsbook.
Key T&Cs: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool Offer?
The Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet bonus being offered by Fitzdares is one of the best around, so you should definitely claim it. However, don’t make Fitzdares the only sportsbook you sign up with – instead, sign up to many and claim multiple free bet bonuses in the process.
To claim the Fitzdares free bet bonus, head over to the sportsbook using a link on this page. Then, once you’ve signed up and deposited, make a qualifying £30 wager, after which you’ll receive £30 in free bets.
