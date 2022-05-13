Fitzdares Lockinge Stakes Betting Offers | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

More top class horse racing this Saturday 14th May at Newbury with four races LIVE on ITV, including the Group One Lockinge Stakes. So, to help enjoy the action at Newbury races on Saturday we’ve found a fantastic free bet offer from Fitzdares where customers can receive a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Newbury Lockinge Stakes Betting Offer?

Fitzdares have made it incredibly simple for users to navigate their site – just follow our step-by-step guide to redeem your £30 free bet.

Click here and sign up to Fitzdares.

Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook.

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet.

Fitzdares Newbury Lockinge Stakes Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before heading over to the website, take a quick look at the key terms and conditions of the offer listed below:

New customers only aged 21+.

Minimum deposit £10.

Minimum deposit £10.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Fitzdares Lockinge Stakes Betting

This Saturday’s Lockinge Stakes (3:20), is one of the leading Group One mile contests on the flat horse racing calendar and staged at Newbury races in May.

The 2022 Lockinge Stakes will this year revolve around the unbeaten William Haggas-trained colt – BAAEED – who is the top-rated in the field and also beat the 2021 Lockinge Stakes winner – Palace Pier – last time out in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

He’ll face stern challenges from last season’s 1000 Guineas winner – Mother Earth – and the 2021 Coronation Stakes winner – Alcohol Free – who will both get a handy 3lbs fillies’ allowance, but both still have a bit to find on the ratings if Baaeed runs to his form.

It really should be 7 wins from 7 here for this exciting Sea The Stars colt before heading to Royal Ascot and possibly the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in early July.

Did You Know? – 15 of the last 18 Lockinge Stakes winners came from the top 3 in the betting, while 14 of the last 18 winners were drawn between stalls 3-7 (inc)

Fitzdares Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Existing customers on Fitzdares regularly benefit from Loyalty Free Bets, which are automatically accredited into select accounts – keep your eyes peeled.

Key Ts&Cs:

Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Up To 25% Bonuses On Multis



1. Get bonus winning Lucky 15, 31 and 63 horse racing bets

2. Horse racing daily markets only (ante post not included)

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the £30 Free Bet Offer?

The bonus can be used across Fitzdares’ sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy betting on this particular game, you can put the £30 free bet to use elsewhere.

Either way, it is one of the best offers around so if you are yet to register an account, get set up ahead of a fantastic week of sport.