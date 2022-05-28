Countries
Home News fitzdares liverpool vs real madrid betting offers champions league final free bets

Fitzdares Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Final Free Bet

Updated

3 days ago

on

Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from Fitzdares who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Champions League Final Free Bets Betting Offer?

Taking a look below, you’ll see step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem your £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

Fitzdares Champions League Final Free Bets: Bet £30 Get £30 Betting Offer

We’ve saved you the laborious task of reading through the terms and conditions, and listed them below:

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Fitzdares Champions League Final Free Bets: What To Use Betting Offer On

It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.

Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.

Whichever way you think this fixture may swing, be sure to make use of Fitzdares’ fantastic welcome offer for the occasion.

Fitzdares Champions League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Fitzdares regularly give out free bets to their customers, so keep an eye on your account ahead of kick-off.

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Injury Time Saver

Should your selection fall to an injury time winner, your original stake will be accredited as a free bet!

Key terms: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the Champions League Final Free Bets?

Fitzdares have one of the most user-friendly platforms around, and their welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmakers.

The bonus can be used across their sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy deciding a winner for the Champions League final, you can explore a plethora of other markets.

